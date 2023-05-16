Detalus Advisors LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,543,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,270,000 after buying an additional 19,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,618,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.