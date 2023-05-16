Detalus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 451.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. 89,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.