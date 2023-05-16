Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. 361,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,517. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

