Detalus Advisors LLC Has $10.49 Million Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,431 shares during the quarter. Byline Bancorp comprises approximately 5.1% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Byline Bancorp worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 238,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

BY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $670.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,745,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,745,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,827,042.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,023,568.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 147,540 shares of company stock worth $3,113,327 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

