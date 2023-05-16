Detalus Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,286,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,617,188. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

