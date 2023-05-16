Detalus Advisors LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 164,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 767,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.09. 323,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

