Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,717. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

