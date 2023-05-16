Detalus Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after buying an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,046,000 after buying an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,291. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

