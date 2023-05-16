Detalus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after buying an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after acquiring an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5,963.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 618,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after acquiring an additional 608,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,321,000 after acquiring an additional 564,787 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.26. The stock had a trading volume of 239,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,261. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

