Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 124,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 23,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,218. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

