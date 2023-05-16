DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Down 1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.56 ($6.04) and last traded at €5.68 ($6.17). Approximately 329,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.74 ($6.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.02. The stock has a market cap of $685.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.69.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.
