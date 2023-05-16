Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Increased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.68.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. 2,778,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,472,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

