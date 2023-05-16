Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Down 11.3% in April

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. 244,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,754. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $376.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 55,275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 74,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Articles

