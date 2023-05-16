Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of DBD opened at $0.35 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91.
Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.