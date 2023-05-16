Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBDGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of DBD opened at $0.35 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 37,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 27.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

