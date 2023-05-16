Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Digital Realty Trust worth $35,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $98.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

