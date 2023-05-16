Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 552,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 192,236 shares.The stock last traded at $44.54 and had previously closed at $44.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,950,000 after buying an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,484,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,595,000 after purchasing an additional 171,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,608,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,341,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,019,000 after acquiring an additional 140,962 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

