Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,955,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,908,000 after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,139,000 after buying an additional 1,044,594 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,807,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133,220 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

