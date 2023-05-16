Diploma PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 16.50 (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Diploma Price Performance

DPLM traded up GBX 30 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,928 ($36.68). 61,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,022 ($37.86). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,707.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,763.41. The company has a market cap of £3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,847.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DPLM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,908.57 ($36.43).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

Further Reading

