Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Disc Medicine Opco Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of IRON stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $607.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of -0.22. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $35.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

IRON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

