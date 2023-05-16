Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $52.84. 3,149,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,600. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

