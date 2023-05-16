Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,608,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,046,000 after purchasing an additional 196,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 471,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,303,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 315,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.27.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.40. 39,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,118. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.00 and a 52-week high of $426.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.35.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.