Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Down 10.7% in April

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 8,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.01. 2,207,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

