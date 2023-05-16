Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Robert Meese Sells 763 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $107,453.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,664,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Meese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Robert Meese sold 400 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $701,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $650,550.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE:DUOL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.59. 535,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,042. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Duolingo by 37.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after purchasing an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $67,084,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

