DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Trading 1.7% Higher

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €30.60 ($33.26) and last traded at €30.46 ($33.11). 33,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.96 ($32.57).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.40 ($37.39) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.