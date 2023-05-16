DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3,054.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

