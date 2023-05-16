E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 749,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.8 days.

E.On Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ENAKF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

