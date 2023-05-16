EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,240. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

