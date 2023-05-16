EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,148,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,563,359. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

