EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys Shares of 577 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $328.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,008,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,133,918. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.45.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.