EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Invests $788,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 622,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.