EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ADM traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.31. 813,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

