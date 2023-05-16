EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $152.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.