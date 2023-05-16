EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 2.2% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Linde by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $798,785,000 after buying an additional 109,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,837,000 after buying an additional 60,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.96. The stock had a trading volume of 328,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,052. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

