East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 466.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,542 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,127,000 after acquiring an additional 112,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,665,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,482,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,780 shares of company stock worth $1,417,142. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

