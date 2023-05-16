Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.40. Approximately 33,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 165,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $594.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $28,506.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $28,960.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,437 shares of company stock worth $101,789 in the last 90 days. 37.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,386 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 525,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,992,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

