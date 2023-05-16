Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Edison International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Edison International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Edison International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 104,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 81,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 2.1 %

EIX traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $70.71. 536,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,991. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.