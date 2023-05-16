Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Elders’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.

Elders Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

