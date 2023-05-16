Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Elders’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.
Elders Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Elders Company Profile
