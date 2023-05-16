Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.12 million, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.41. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 25.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Electromed by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electromed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Electromed during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.