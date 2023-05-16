Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Decreased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,651 shares of company stock valued at $411,034,331. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.70. 730,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

