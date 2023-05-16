Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 199,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,924 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,651 shares of company stock worth $411,034,331. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $434.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

