ELIS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,141.07 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $28.00 million and approximately $3,141.07 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,026.47 or 1.00099698 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1110335 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $285.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

