Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EDR. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $26.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $355,248.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 369,006 shares of company stock worth $9,040,467. 84.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $2,483,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,414,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 122.2% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 102,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.