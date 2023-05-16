Energi (NRG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $114,305.12

Energi (NRG) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $114,305.12 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,443,503 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.