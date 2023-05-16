ENI (ETR:ENI) Shares Down 0.3%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €13.29 ($14.45) and last traded at €13.35 ($14.51). 6,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.39 ($14.56).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENI. Barclays set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.90 ($16.20) target price on ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on ENI in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on ENI in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.22 and a 200-day moving average of €13.64.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

