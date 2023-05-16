EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Down 10.9% in April

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,250,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 13,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ENLC. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,351. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.55. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,750,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.