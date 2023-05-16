Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $98.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.45.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 1.6 %

ENTG stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,581.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $115.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,094,410. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.