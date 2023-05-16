Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $98.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.45.
Entegris Stock Up 1.6 %
ENTG stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,581.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $115.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61.
Entegris Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,094,410. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
