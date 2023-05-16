Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENTOF remained flat at $12.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. Entra ASA has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $12.29.

Entra ASA Company Profile

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had a property portfolio of 96 properties with a total area of approximately 1.5 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

