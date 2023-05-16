Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENTOF remained flat at $12.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. Entra ASA has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $12.29.
Entra ASA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entra ASA (ENTOF)
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.