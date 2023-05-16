ERC20 Market Cap Tops $11.91 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and $29.13 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025048 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,024.91 or 1.00020968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01054336 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $470.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

