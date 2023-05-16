ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Coverage Initiated at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ESAB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. ESAB has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $664.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ESAB news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,042.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,941 shares of company stock worth $765,849 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ESAB during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

