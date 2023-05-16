Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 68,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Escalade by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Escalade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Escalade by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Escalade by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Escalade by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 551,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESCA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. 27,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,183. Escalade has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Escalade Announces Dividend

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

